DJ Envy has reached a temporary agreement in a legal spat with the bosses behind Coachella, who claim he infringed on their trademark when he launched “Carchella.”

DJ Envy has opted to avoid a costly war with the founders of Coachella.

The company behind the famous concert brand claimed DJ Envy ripped them off when he introduced his Carchella car shows in July of 2021.

The Breakfast Club co-host was marketing Carchella, which featured tricked-out rides owned by popular rappers like 50 Cent, Lil Baby, Swizz Beatz, Lil Uzi, and others.

Organizers insisted DJ Envy was confusing the marketplace by launching a brand with a name to the world-famous Coachella festival. Coachella bosses said they sent DJ Envy a cease and desist letter, which he ignored – until they filed a lawsuit against him last month.

Last week, lawyers for Coachella and DJ Envy sent a letter to Judge Claire C. Cecchi, stating both sides had come to a temporary agreement.

He agreed to a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order. He agreed to refrain from advertising, promoting, marketing, or hosting an event under the name Carchella.

Judge Cecchi signed off on the order. The move seems to signal that the trademark infringement lawsuit will be settled by November 1st when both parties are slated to head back into court.

DJ Envy appears to be keeping up his end of the agreement, although it is not clear if his Carchella diamond chain will cause him problems.

Envy has changed the name of his event from Carchella to the Drive Your Dreams Car Show. The next event is slated for October 30th at the TCT Center in Detroit.

Cars owned by Fabolous, 42 Dugg, Royce Da 5’9, and Ice Wear Vezzo will be featured during the family-friendly festival, complete with amusement rides, carnival games, and even monster trucks!

DJ Envy is also preparing to host another massive event in Miami on December 12th at the Miami Convention Center.