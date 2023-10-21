DJ Envy Attorney Denies iHeart Radio Offices Were Raided By Feds

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An attorney for DJ Envy, Massimo D’Angelo, is denying reports federal investigators raided the iHeart Media offices in connection to Cesar Pina’s wire fraud arrest. According to TMZ Hip-Hop, D’Angelo said the reports are yet another example of the “continued sensationalization” in the press to attach The Breakfast Club co-host to the situation. Instead, D’Angelo believes DJ Envy is one of the victims—not a perpetrator. Law enforcement sources and a source close to iHeart corroborated D’Angelo’s claim. They say no offices were raided and no equipment was removed from the building.

Federal agents arrested DJ Envy’s former business partner earlier this week for allegedly orchestrating a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud dozens of investors. DJ Envy promoted Pina on his iHeartRadio show, and they also collaborated on real estate seminars.

NBC New York reported the feds visited the iHeartRadio offices and removed electronic equipment as part of the investigation. DJ Envy has maintained his innocence throughout the whole ordeal and attempted to distance himself from Pina during a recent segment of The Breakfast Club.

“Now, Cesar? If he took money, I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know,” DJ Envy said on the October 11 episode of his morning radio program. “But, I do understand how people feel if they did give him money, because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of returned. But for anybody to say I was involved, that is totally not true. I would never. I’ve been on radio close to 30 years and never in my 30 years’ time did I do nothing but try to uplift people and show people a different way through the business mind. And I would never take a dollar from somebody.”

US Attorney Philip Sellinger shared a tweet explaining the situation. It read: “As alleged in the complaint, Pina exploited celebrity status and social media to develop a devoted following of potential victims. Promising returns that were too good to be true, Pina allegedly defrauded dozens of people of millions of dollars. Our office is committed to protecting the public from these schemes and prosecuting those who lie to investors for their orwn personal gain.”