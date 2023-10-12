DJ Envy Denies Being Part Of Real Estate Scams: “I Would Never Take A Dollar From Somebody”

It has been a turbulent year for DJ Envy (born RaaShaun Casey). The Breakfast Club host’s name has been attached to possible illegal activities involving alleged real estate fraud.

DJ Envy has been facing scrutiny for his relationship with self-described real estate advisor Cesar Pina. The two men worked together to present seminars on buying properties in order to flip them for a profit.

Several investors sued Cesar Pina and his wife, Jennifer Pina, for supposedly scamming them out of millions of dollars. Some plaintiffs even filed lawsuits against DJ Envy, claiming he connected them with Cesar.

Envy is now openly denying any involvement in defrauding anyone. The 46-year-old Queens, New York native used a segment on The Breakfast Club this week to address his complicated association with Cesar Pina.

“Let me explain some things. My attorneys don’t want me to speak but I think there are things that I need to clear up a little bit,” stated DJ Envy. His co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, quickly advised Envy to listen to his legal team.

Despite that warning, Envy continued:

Cesar and myself did seminars. Now the reasons why I did this seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate, things that I didn’t know when I was first buying my first home. I wanted to teach our community about investing and in generational wealth. So I did these seminars and brought industry professionals to all these seminars… Now, Cesar? If he took money, I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know. But, I do understand how people feel if they did give him money, because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of returned. But for anybody to say I was involved, that is totally not true. I would never. I’ve been on radio close to 30 years and never in my 30 years’ time did I do nothing but try to uplift people and show people a different way through the business mind. And I would never take a dollar from somebody. DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club

While DJ Envy has people ready to take him to court, the Hampton University graduate filed his own defamation lawsuit against Anthony “Tony The Closer” Robinson. The former NFL player is one of the most vocal critics of Envy and the Cesar Pina situation.

“DJ Envy brought a convicted scammer and drug dealer on Breakfast Club, gave him credibility now that Flipping NJ has now scammed millions of dollars over 25 million and counting… from investors DJ Envy wants to act like he ain’t got nothing to do with it. 😑,” tweeted Robinson in August.