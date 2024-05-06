Metro Boomin Clowns Drake’s “The Heart Part 6” Diss Aimed At Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Like That” producer also launched the #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway challenge.

Metro Boomin played a huge role in the ongoing Drake versus Kendrick Lamar battle. The St. Louis-raised, Atlanta-based beatmaker teamed up with Future to recruit Lamar for the “Like That” single, which ignited eight other non-subliminal lyrical attacks from Drizzy and K. Dot.

After releasing “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle” and “Family Matters” over the last three weeks, Drake came back with another diss record titled “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday (May 5). Metro Boomin shared his reaction to the OVO leader’s latest clapback.

Taking to Twitter (X), the We Don’t Trust You artist posted a screenshot of a YouTube thumbnail about NBA player Chris Paul. The video’s title reads, “Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead down to 42.”

After “Like That” hit DSPs on March 26, Drake turned his aim toward Metro Boomin as part of “Push Ups.” The Toronto native’s “Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n####” line became an online meme.

Boomin fired back at Drizzy by starting the #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway challenge. On Sunday (May 5), the Boominati Worldwide label founder tweeted, “Best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.”

Numerous unsigned rappers from around the world jumped on the “BBL Drizzy” beat. In particular, a version of the song by a 17-year-old rapper went viral, amassing more than 16 million views.

Metro Boomin addressed Drake directly as wel. He tweeted, “Now go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t f### wit u. That wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that.”

