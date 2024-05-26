Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow: D.L. Hughley Has Theory On Why They Were Poached By Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are really on the same level as Donald Trump, according to DL Hughley.

D.L. Hughley is convinced he has the answer to why New York rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow appeared at Donald Trump’s recent campaign rally in The Bronx.

The comedian outlined his rationale in a pair of posts between Twitter and Instagram, in which he highlighted Trump’s troubled past along with other factors he feels influenced the former president’s decision-making.

In the initial post he shared on Twitter (X), Hughley referenced Trump’s legal trouble as a common thread connecting him with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who were recently released from prison.

“Of course #Trump likes #SheffG and #SleepyHallow, they’re the only people in America who currently have more felony indictments than he does! #TeamDl,” Hughley wrote in the tweet.

Hughley immediately followed up the tweet by resharing it in a post on Instagram where he further broke down Trump’s connections to felons and how it all may have factored into him joining forces with the rappers.

In the caption of the post of an A.I.-generated image of Trump rocking gold grills and a chain surrounded by Black men, Hughley accused 45 of pandering to the Black community while also exposing his connections to individuals who profited from illegitimate promotion of Black art.

“FRONTS, FELONIES AND FYRE FESTIVAL… OH MY!!,” Hughley wrote. The guy behind “FYRE FESTIVAL” #BillyMcFarland who was released from prison in 2022, is who brought out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow to the Bronx rally. Makes COMPLETE sense now how this trio ended up together. The pandering Thas hit a whole new level #TeamDL.”

As of now, Donald Trump has been indicted four times. These indictments include charges related to the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in New York, which led to an indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Another significant indictment involves federal charges over the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, brought by the Department of Justice.

Additionally, Trump faces charges in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, leading to both federal charges and separate state charges in Georgia. These cases are ongoing, with trials set to address issues ranging from campaign finance violations to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

On the other hand, Sheff G was released on bail on Friday (April 19). He paid $1.5 million to the New York City Department of Corrections. Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, was one of 32 alleged gang members indicted for shootings and other crimes in 2023. Authorities claimed the 8 Trey Crips member used money from his rap career to facilitate violence in New York.