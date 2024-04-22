Sheff G Hits Studio After Getting Released On Hefty Bail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drill rapper Sheff G was arrested on gang-related charges in 2023.

Sheff G celebrated getting out of state custody by quickly returning to work. The drill rapper teased new music with a video filmed at a recording studio on Sunday (April 21).

“Free the guys,” he wrote on Instagram. “rip the guys, NY WE BACK EVERYTHING LITT. EVERYTHING LITT‼️ DROPPING SOON ALL NEW HEAT COMING SOOONN I PROMISE. Appreciate Life , imma have fun w this s### #Riptheguysfreetheguys #RIPPOP Brooklyn we HEREEEEEE.”

Sheff G was released on bail on Friday (April 19). He paid $1.5 million to the New York City Department of Corrections.

“10 MILL BOND, 1.5 MILL CASH BAIL WAS THE TICKET‼️” he wrote. “BAIL PAID SAME DAY ARE YOU DUMB, SHEFF G BACK‼️ NEW YORK WE F###### LITTTTT THEY COUNTED ME OUT‼️ THEY THOUGHT I WAS DONE, PEACE AND LOVE TO YALL LOL WINNERSCIRCLE IM W THE STARS BABY. YOU CAN COME AND EAT W US YOU AINT GOTTA STARVEE BABYYYYYYY #FREETHEGUYZ #BAILOUTBOYZZZZZ.”

Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, was one of 32 alleged gang members indicted for shootings and other crimes in 2023. Authorities claimed the 8 Trey Crips member used money from his rap career to facilitate violence in New York.

“The senseless gun violence, allegedly committed by these defendants, terrorized our neighbors for years and left more than a dozen people with serious injuries,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “It is distressing to know that some of the violence was allegedly fueled by a young man who used money he made from a successful music career to allegedly pay for and encourage acts of violence.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams added, “The actions of these 32 people put the lives of New Yorkers in danger — carrying out murder, assault, gun possession, and using stolen cars during shootings. These indictments should serve as a reminder that no one is above the law, and if you commit acts of violence in New York City you will be held accountable.”

Sheff G’s collaborator Sleepy Hallow was charged as a co-conspirator in the indictment.