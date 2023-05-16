Sheff G Among 32 People Arrested In New York City During “Gang Crackdown”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sheff G was arrested in New York City on Tuesday (May 16), accused of paying gang members to commit murder and other crimes. According to ABC7, the rapper (né Michael Williams) is among 32 alleged gang members charged in series of Brooklyn shootings that left one person dead and several others injured.

The indictment alleges the defendants are all members of 8 Trey Crips and its affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, who committed shootings, possessed guns and used stolen cars to eliminate rivals, including members of Folk Nation Gangster Disciples and ICG Babiiez. The indictment covers 27 acts of violence.

“The senseless gun violence, allegedly committed by these defendants, terrorized our neighbors for years and left more than a dozen people with serious injuries,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “It is distressing to know that some of the violence was allegedly fueled by a young man who used money he made from a successful music career to allegedly pay for and encourage acts of violence.”

Prosecutors say Sheff G offered money and expensive jewelry to anyone who committed acts of violence under his direction. The indictment also outlined one shooting in which he allegedly coordinated a group of three shooters, drove them to the crime scene and then acted as the getaway driver.

In October 2020, defendant Kamondre Dekattu was captured on surveillance video emerging from the sunroof of a white Infiniti and opening fire while other individuals fired guns from the driver’s side and rear driver’s side windows. Theodore Senior, an alleged Folk Nation rival, was fatally wounded and five other alleged Folk Nation members were left with non-life threatening injuries.

Roughly 48 hours after the shooting, Sheff G supposedly hosted a dinner with his fellow 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways members at a Manhattan steakhouse to celebrate the death of Senior and the injuries of the five others.

“Sheff G became a prominent member of this gang and became central to our investigation,” Gonzalez said during a news conference. “Sheff G used a lot of the money that he earned to facilitate further gang activity. He encouraged gang members to participate in violent crimes.”