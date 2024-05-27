Taraji P. Henson Has Functioning Salon In Her House

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Taraji P. Henson has revealed that she maintains her nails using a complete salon setup in her home, showcasing her dedication to self-care and independent spirit.

Taraji P. Henson has transformed her home into a refuge for beauty and self-care, complete with a fully equipped salon. The salon provides a creative outlet that perfectly complements her busy schedule.

During an in-depth conversation with Allure magazine, the “Empire” actress revealed how she meticulously maintains her nails using an impressive setup in her house.

“The nail girls—the professional nail techs—love me because they swear I’m a pro, too,” Henson said during the interview. “They send me free products because they think I have customers. I ain’t doing nobody but my own… But I do have a functioning salon in my house.”

The 53-year-old “Hidden Figures” star elaborated on her personalized nail care routine, often using press-on nails crafted by her nail technician, Temeka Jackson.

“Most of the time, I’m wearing press-ons made by my nail technician Temeka Jackson. I have her pre-make them so I can switch out sets as quickly as I want.”

For her latest TV drama, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” Taraji P. Henson did her own nails, reaffirming her self-reliant approach.

“Sometimes you’ll catch my work on the red carpet, too,” she added. “I’m a true Virgo, so I don’t like to be at the mercy of anybody’s schedule; I’ll do it myself if I have to.”

In addition to her flair for nail artistry, the “Color Purple” actress swears by a range of products to ensure her nails remain healthy.

“Underneath those (press-on) nails, my nails are healthy AF because I take care of them using the Nail Tek Recovery System,” Henson explained. “It’s a little three-polish system that has a cuticle oil, a fibre filler, and a strengthening polish.”