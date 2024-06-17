Icewear Vezzo & Peezy Respond To Backlash Over Donald Trump Support 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump visited Detroit over the weekend, where he received endorsements from Icewear Vezzo and Peezy.

Icewear Vezzo and Peezy supported Donald Trump on his visit to Detroit over the weekend as he campaigned in the city he once called a “living hell.”

Trump surprised the pastor of 180 Church, a predominantly Black church on the outskirts of the city, staging a roundtable to court Black voters. Footage showed Sada Baby, Peezy and Icewear Vezzo supporting Trump at the event, which attracted a majority white crowd.

During a speech, Trump said crime was “most rampant here, in African-American communities,” per Reuters. He also claimed that the “Black population wants law enforcement more than any other.”

Peezy and Icewear Vezzo faced backlash after posting photos with Donald Trump on Instagram.

“Can anybody explain why they so mad?” Peezy wrote on Instagram alongside a pic with Trump. “I thought we was free to vote for whoever we want?? What’s the problem? Does everybody have to be a follower? Do yall hate free thinkers?”

One person replied with a list of all the reasons to be mad about Donald Trump, including his ties to white supremacists.

Meanwhile, Icewear Vezzo explained the controversial meeting, claiming, ”not many of us will ever have the chance to really speak up for us.” He added, “the only way to attempt change things is to address things.”

Vezzo also acknowledged the backlash in a follow-up post, questioning. “Why can’t we respectfully agree to disagree?”

Peezy Wants A Pair Of Donald Trump Sneakers

Peezy previously voiced his support for Donald Trump earlier this year. He tried to get his hands on a pair of Trump’s$400 gold sneakers while blasting President Joe Biden.

“I’m tying to find my n#### Donald Trump’s gym shoes, man,” he said in an Instagram video. “The Trump 1s, man. If anybody got them b###### in 13, call me. F### Joe Biden, I’m rocking with Trump. F### Kamala Harris.”