Plies Calls Out Black People Supporting Donald Trump Over Milkshakes, Chicken & Gold Sneakers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ex-POTUS generated buzz for his stop at Chick-fil-A.

Plies is not a fan of former president Donald Trump. The Floridian also takes issue with Black Americans who back the Republican candidate for materialistic reasons.

Trump recently made headlines for ordering milkshakes and chicken at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta. In February, he revealed a line of gold footwear during Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con.

“Dear Black America: (Especially Men) If Trump Can Win U Over With Milkshakes, Chicken, Or Gold Shoes, U Just As Stupid As He Thought U Was!!! God Bless!!” Plies tweeted on Thursday (April 11).

Dear Black America: (Especially Men) If Trump Can Win U Over With Milkshakes, Chicken, Or Gold Shoes, U Just As Stupid As He Thought U Was!!! God Bless!! — Plies (@plies) April 12, 2024

Plies previously offered advice to Donald Trump’s political opponent in the 2024 presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden. The Real Testament album creator called on the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign to brag about its accomplishments like rappers.

In March, Plies also shared his views on other Black men choosing not to speak out about social issues publicly. According to the ex-Miami University student, finances played a role in some of his peers’ decision to remain silent about politics in America.

“Most Black Men Don’t Speak On Black Issues (Publicly). Until The White Man [Stops] Paying Them. The Checks Have To Stop 1st B4 They Come Off Mute!!!” the “Shawty” hitmaker posted.