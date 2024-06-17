Busta Rhymes Claps Back At 50 Cent In Hilarious Troll-Fest 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent roasted Busta Rhymes over a throwback photo but had to take some of his own medicine when Bus-a-Bus clapped back.

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes proved they can laugh at their own expense after playfully trolling each other.

The Hip-Hop legends showed off their playful side on Sunday (June 16), roasting each other to plug the entertainment mogul’s upcoming comedy festival. Chief troll, 50 Cent kicked off the jokes, posting a throwback photo of Busta Rhymes from the 1999 VMAs. “Busta can nor wear This to Humor Harmony,” 50 Cent wrote on the pic.

In the pic, Busta dons a yellow leather halter-top and pants set, in-keeping with the futuristic, space-inspired looks of the pre “Y2K’ era.

“I don’t care who made the outfit,” Fiddy wrote in the caption. “Bro you gotta come with some fly sh!t to Shreveport. LOL”

“You Crazy as Hell,” Busta Rhymes replied in the comment section before hitting back at 50 Cent with his own post.

He shared a photshopped pic of the G-Unit mogul with his hair in a feathered bob cut. “I THOUGH IT WAS FATHER’S DAY @50cent and YOU OUT HERE LOOKING LIKE THIS!!” Busta captioned his post. “DON’T LET ME FIND OUT THIS HOW YOU BE IN THE MIRROR PREPARING YOUR LOOK FOR SHREVEPORT!!”

Fiddy replied telling Bus-a-Bus “you outta control, and your chains to BIG !”

50 Cent was referring to Busta Rhymes’ 54mm Cuban chain after trolling him for wearing it during the Final Lap tour.