Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tha Dogg Pound member announced the album in an Instagram post, telling his 200,000 followers, “July 26th – “Rebirth” Rakim new album. Produced by Tha God Mc himself.”

Hip-Hop legend Rakim—widely considered the “God MC”— is plotting his return with a new album this summer. According to Kurupt, who appears alongside Rakim and Masta Killa on their forthcoming track “Rebirth (N.M.A),” the project is expected to arrive on July 26, while the single will drop on June 21.

Tha Dogg Pound member announced the album in an Instagram post, telling his 200,000 followers, “July 26th – “Rebirth” Rakim new album. Produced by Tha God Mc himself….#Rakim #MasterKilla #GOTTi. MY GOD.” The comment section lit up with excitement from fans and peers alike, including Hi-Tek, LA the Darkman and Ruste Juxx.

The project will serve as Rakim’s first solo album since 2009’s The Seventh Seal. As executive producer Matthew “M80” Markoff told AllHipHop, the title is God’s Network: Reb7th.

Rakim rose to Hip-Hop infamy in the 1980s and ’90s alongside Eric. B. The duo’s debut album, Paid In Full, arrived in 1987 with “Eric B. Is President” and the title track, two songs that are now bona fide Hip-Hop classics. They followed up with three additional albums: Follow the Leader (1988), Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em (1990) and Don’t Sweat the Technique (1992).

Eminem cites Rakim as one of his biggest influence as do countless other MCs. This year marked the second time Eric B. and Rakim were nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Eric B. spoke to AllHipHop shortly after the nominations were announced.

“Maybe it’ll happen this time,” he said. “I feel great about it. Let me tell you, anytime anybody nominates you or thinks about you, you should feel great. I think it’s a long time coming. We’re all righteous guys and girls, so it’s on God’s time, not our time. I’d be just as appreciative if I won it the first time, so it’s great.”

When asked if he thought the Rock Hall was doing a good job of including Hip-Hop, he replied, “Everybody can poke holes at somebody else’s operation, and I would never do that. They have their own process. I would never throw rocks at the Hall. This is their institution, they built it, so they do it their way and I respect the process.”

The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day. The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streamed live on Disney+ for the first time ever; the special on ABC reached more than 13 million viewers across linear and streaming, and ABC’s New Year’s Day telecast was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults 18-49.

Although they didn’t make it this time around, Eric B. and Rakim don’t harbor any hard feelings. After all, there’s always next year.