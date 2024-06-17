Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Trolled Over Late-Night Father’s Day Post 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Christian Combs posted a Father’s Day message to Diddy in the middle of the night, leading to jokes in his comment section.

Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, is getting roasted over his Father’s Day post after waiting until late into the night to celebrate the fallen mogul.

On Sunday (June 16), families across the country paid tribute to fathers for the annual celebration. However, Christian Combs held back his tribute until the wee hours, posting a Father’s Day message to Diddy in the middle of the night.

He posted a carousel of images with his father alongside a brief caption. “HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you pops !” he wrote.

Many in the comment section clowned Christian for posting Diddy so late on Father’s Day.

“Bro had to sneak this s### in there a day later during grave shift,” one person wrote while another joked, “You thought everybody was sleep.”

Some shared their surprise that Christian kept the comments enabled, while others defended him.

“Diddy is dad to him, not Diddy,” another person said. “He is Diddy to you all but to him he is just a father. As bad as he could be, he will remain a father to King Combs. Even serial killer dads still get love from their kids.”

Meanwhile, Diddy faced fresh assault allegations last week. Singer-songwriter Niykee Heaton accused both Diddy and Kanye West of sexually assaulting her in 2014.

Last month, Christian Combs, who also faces a sexual assault lawsuit, fired back at Diddy’s critics, including 50 Cent, on a diss track. Fiddy responded, trolling Combs over the lawsuit, prompting Meek Mill to defend the 26-year-old.