Eric B. & Rakim React To Getting Snubbed For 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class

The East Coasters congratulate Tribe, MJB and the other latest inductees.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame revealed the selections for the museum’s class of 2024. Legendary Hip-Hop duo Eric B & Rakim did not make the final list.

Eric B & Rakim spoke to TMZ about being passed over for the latest round of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees. Despite the omission, the Paid in Full album creators harbor no ill feelings about not having the chance to be enshrined in the Rock Hall.

“Congratulations to the diverse group of artists inducted into the Rock Hall this year. Seeing Tribe and Mary on the list besides Cher, Ozzy, Kool and the Gang and all of the other icons shows how inclusive the institution has become,” Eric B & Rakim told the celebrity news outlet.

The New York-bred tandem received a nomination for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame class. However, they failed to secure enough votes for inclusion at this year’s ceremony. The East Coast representatives were also nominated in 2012.

“Maybe it’ll happen this time,” Eric B. told AllHipHop during a February 2024 interview. He also said, “I think it’s a long time coming. We’re all righteous guys and girls, so it’s on God’s time, not our time. I’d be just as appreciative if I won it the first time, so it’s great.”

Iconic Hip-Hop group A Tribe Called Quest and Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024. In addition, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Big Mama Thornton, Dionne Warwick and other acts will receive “music’s highest honor” too.