Mary J. Blige Reacts To Being Named 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee

Mary J. Blige will enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will be enshrined in the music museum located in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2024 inductees on Sunday (April 12). Mary J. Blige reacted to the news of her accomplishing the prestigious accolade in a social media post.

“Beyond Grateful!!!!!! This is incredible!!! God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!!!!” Mary J. Blige wrote in an Instagram caption.

Other celebrities celebrated Mary J. Blige’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame selection. For example, former Empire star Taraji P. Henson commented, “YAAAAAASSSS SIS!!!! CONGRATS!!!! #ICON #LEGEND #QUEEN.”

SWV member Leanne “Lelee” Lyons wrote, “Wow!! You did it Mary!! Well deserved.” Xscape’s Kandi Burruss typed, “Congratulations!!!!!!” Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe also posted, “Congrats Queen!”

Mary J. Blige will join Jimmy Buffett, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, MC5, Ozzy Osbourne, Suzanne de Passe, Big Mama, Thornton, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield. Legendary Hip-Hop group A Tribe Called Quest made the 2023 Class too.

Throughout her four-decade career, Mary J. Blige released four No. 1 albums, including 2005’s 3x-platinum-certified The Breakthrough. The nine-time Grammy Award winner’s “Family Affair” reigned at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six weeks.