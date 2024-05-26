North West Steals Spotlight In “Lion King” Anniversary Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

North West dazzled as young Simba in a Lion King celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, earning accolades and revealing big future plans.

North West commanded the stage with an electrifying performance as young Simba during a live production of “The Lion King at the Hollywood” Bowl in Los Angeles.

The 10-year-old daughter of Ye, formerly Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian garnered a standing ovation as she belted out “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” celebrating the animated film’s impending 30th anniversary.

The two-night concert spectacular featured a star-studded lineup, including North West, Broadway sensation Heather Headley and Grammy-winning Lebo M.

Veteran performers and original cast members Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane and special guest Jennifer Hudson also took the stage.

The event is being filmed for a future Disney+ original special.

Her iconic family members—parents Ye and Kim Kardashian, siblings Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and relatives Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker—cheered North from the audience.

In a recent i-D magazine feature, North West candidly revealed her passion for music and performance, expressing, “Performing is my favorite.”

She also voiced her aspirations: “I want to be a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

North’s early foray into the music industry began in 2015 with her cameo in her father’s “Only One” video.

More recently, she hinted at the release of her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, though a release date remains unannounced.