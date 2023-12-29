EXCLUSIVE: DJ Envy’s Former Business Partner Cesar Pina Trying To Duck Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Envy’s former business partner, Cesar Pina, is accused of trying to get out of a lawsuit by hiding from process servers! Read more!

It looks like DJ Envy’s alleged former business partner, Cesar Pina is ducking the fade – with the victims in one of his ongoing real estate fraud lawsuits.

DJ Envy and Cesar Pina, also known as “Flipping NJ,” have faced a series of legal challenges stemming from allegations of the alleged scam.

Their pair hosted seminars, which focused on buying properties to flip them for profit, luring multiple investors. However, these investors later claimed they were swindled out of considerable sums, with losses ranging from $100,000 to $5 million for a Miami-based musician.

The total amount scammed is estimated to be between at least $17 million and could be as high as $100 million.

Pina, who was arrested and charged with real estate fraud, is currently on house arrest. He has also denied the accusations, asserting that Envy was never involved in any questionable deals or partnerships.

DJ Envy has yet to be charged with a crime. Despite this, DJ Envy and Pina face nearly two dozen lawsuits related to the real estate flipping venture.

Now, a lawyer representing some of the victims is asking a judge to help locate Pina because he’s allegedly trying to avoid being served for this particular lawsuit. AllHipHop.com obtained an affidavit from one of the process servers, who claims he tried to serve Pina five different times at his house in New Jersey.

Process server David Spalding said he visited Pina’s house on 12/12/2023 at 11:44 AM, 12/13/2023 at 9:43 AM, 12/14/2023 at 10:45 AM, 12/15/2023 at 5:35 PM and 12/18/2023.

“There is a ringbell system. A dog is inside and a pick-up truck and/or a Mercedes SUV were always parked in the driveway. But on all attempts, no one ever answers the door. Unfortunately, I was unable to effectuate service,” Spalding explained.

“On each occasion that service was attempted, the process server observed cars parked in the driveway, but no one answered the door,” Alexander Schachtel, Esq, who represents the victims, explained.

Now, the Plaintiffs must resort to alternative methods of service. They are asking a judge for permission to mail the complaint.

DJ Envy and Pina ended up in a legal mess thanks to the seminars promoted by and conducted with Envy and Pina. During these events, they reportedly sought to identify individuals with significant financial resources to partner in real estate joint ventures.

These ventures involved upfront capital contributions from investors promising to use these funds for property renovations to enhance resale values.

In April, the first victim publicly accused DJ Envy and Pina of defrauding them of hundreds of thousands of dollars. This allegation opened the floodgates of real estate hell, with many others coming forward on social media proclaiming similar experiences.

The lawsuits accuse Envy and Pina of various violations, including fraud, breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and a civil RICO violation.

DJ Envy has consistently denied involvement in fraudulent activities, claiming ignorance of Pina’s actions and emphasizing his financial losses in the process.

Last week, a New Jersey judge threatened DJ Envy and Pina with arrest if he didn’t hand over all documents requested by a trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of one of Pina’s company called WhairHouse Real Estate Investments, which is registered to the same address as the residence the process server visited.