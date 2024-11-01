DJ Envy Disgusts Fans With 7-Year-Old Daughter’s “Inappropriate” Lil Kim Costume

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Envy’s 7-year-old daughter wore a risqué costume in a Halloween recreation of Lil Kim’s “Crush on You” video.

DJ Envy creeped out fans in the wrong way on Halloween. The Breakfast Club co-host recreated Lil Kim’s “Crush on You” video by putting his daughter in a scantily clad costume, eliciting outrage on social media.

Fans were shocked DJ Envy thought it was fine for his daughter to wear the revealing outfit. The veteran DJ faced an onslaught of criticism on social media.

“You are really f###### weird for this….like at any point during the setup did u say to yourself ‘nah this ain’t it????’” One user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Numerous users urged DJ Envy and other parents to stick to age-appropriate costumes for their children.

“Yikes Envy! this is not it,” another user wrote. “Your wife could’ve dressed up like Lil Kim and kept the kids out of it. The lyrics are inappropriate. Everything about the video is cringe. Just a terrible idea. Parents please do better and let the little girls dress like a princess or the little mermaid.”

Other observers had much harsher opinions of DJ Envy’s ill-conceived idea.

“This is pedophilia conditioning,” an X user wrote. “Sadly it’s going to get worse with these sickos.”

Check out some of the reactions below.