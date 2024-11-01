Cardi B Transforms Into Jessica Rabbit For Halloween Following Hospital Stint 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B stole the show in a figure-hugging red gown to dress up as Jessica Rabbit at her sister Hennesey Carolina’s Halloween bash.

Cardi B is back outside for the holiday, partying the night away dressed as Jessica Rabbit at a Halloween bash on Thursday night (October 31).

The NYC rapper dressed as the anti-femme fatale from the 1988 Who Framed Roger Rabbit. She looked stunning, draping her curves in a figure-hugging red dress. Cardi B wore Jessica Rabbit’s arm-length purple gloves and matched her hair and makeup look to a tee.

YES MA’AM 📸| Cardi B serves as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wuqr4LZ5Sb — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 1, 2024

Footage circulating online showed Cardi arriving at the event dressed as the cartoon character. Her sister Hennesey also attended the bash, wearing a costume of her namesake liquor.

Cardi B as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween ate so bad… 10s across the board!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/odoMnQKUGw — Female Rap Game (@femalerapgamee) November 1, 2024

Cardi’s night on the town followed a recent stint in hospital. The rapper recently revealed she was admitted after suffering an undisclosed “medical emergency.”

The mystery illness forced Cardi B to cancel an appearance last month. She was scheduled to headline the 2024 ONE MusicFest on October 26 but pulled out just days before.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” she wrote on social media. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B is set to endorse Kamala Harris at a rally in Milwaukee on Friday evening. Her “Tomorrow 2” collaborator GloRilla is also set to perform at the When We Vote We Win event. The Isley Brothers, Flo Milli, MC Lyte and DJ Gemini Gilly are also set to take to the stage to support the Harris/Walz ticket.