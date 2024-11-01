LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris, Slams Trump’s Divisive Rhetoric 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kamala Harris received a boost from LeBron James and Jennifer Lopez, who both fiercely criticized Donald Trump while endorsing the Vice President.

On Thursday (October 31), the superstar athlete shared a video montage featuring clips of Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric, including the former President claiming immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” and that migrants are taking so-called “Black jobs.”

The video opened with a clip of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s racist Madison Square Garden rally joking about “carving watermelons,” with his Black friend.

Lebron James was unequivocal in his support for Kamala Harris.

“What are we even talking about here??” the NBA legend captioned his post. “When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

Jennifer Lopez Says Kamala Harris “Gets It”

Jennifer Lopez also made a passionate pitch for Kamala Harris at a Las Vegas rally Thursday night. She slammed Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden event and his speakers’ misogynist and racist language.

Like LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez referenced Hinchcliffe’s widely condemned rally speech after the comic called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

“He has consistently worked to divided us,” Lopez said of Trump. “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity, and anyone of decent character.”

Urging voters to cast their ballots for Kamala Harris, Lopez said, “as President of the United States she will fight for our freedom, for immigrant families to chase the American dream.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, reggaeton artist Nicky Jam retracted his Donald Trump endorsement. He said he was walking back his support in response to Hinchcliffe’s remarks about Puerto Rico. However, he faced backlash from fans who believed the singer should never have backed Trump in the first place.