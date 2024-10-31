Nicky Jam Gets Roasted After Walking Back Donald Trump Endorsement 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicky Jam retracted his support for Donald Trump in response to disparaging remarks about Puerto Rico at a recent rally.

Nicky Jam has walked back his endorsement of Donald Trump, sparking reactions from frustrated fans who believe the singer should never have backed the former president in the first place.

The U.S.-born, Puerto Rican-raised artist retracted his support after a speaker at Donald Trump’s recent rally called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.”

He condemned the remarks in a Spanish-language video shared on his Instagram, per AP News.

“The reason why I supported Donald Trump was because I thought he was the best for the economy in the United States, where many Latinos live, many of us Latinos live, myself included, many immigrants who are suffering because of the economy and him, being a businessman, I thought it was the best move,” Nicky Jam explained.

“Never in my life did I think that a month later, a comedian was going to come to criticize my country and speak badly of my country,” he added. “Therefore, I renounce any support for Donald Trump, and I sidestep any political situation. Respect Puerto Rico, Nicky Jam.”

However, his statement didn’t go down well on social media.

“So Nicky Jam was cool with everything Trump & his supporters have said about black people, Mexicans , women & LGBTQ community,” wrote one person. “But now that a comedian makes a joke about PR he withdraws his support from Trump [clown emoji].”

So Nicky Jam was cool with everything Trump & his supporters have said about black people, Mexicans , women & LGBTQ community, but now that a comedian makes a joke about PR he withdraws his support from Trump 🤡 — Luis (@ItsMrLuis) October 30, 2024

Check out some other reactions at the end of the page.

Donald Trump Misgenders Nicky Jam

Trump believed Nicky Jam was a woman when introducing the reggaeton artist at a rally last month.

“Latin music superstar Nicky Jam, do you know Nicky? She’s hot,” he said. Nicky Jam quickly blew off the gaffe before gushing over Donald Trump.

Donald Trump faced harsh criticism after his Madison Square Garden rally, with many condemning the speakers. Several artists, including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, showed support for Kamala Harris.

Reggaeton “star” Nicky Jam, who Trump previously misgendered, never thought the leopards would eat his face 🤡 pic.twitter.com/otjCthnKWj — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) October 30, 2024

Nicky “She’s hot” Jam just renounced *his support for Trump. Lol. pic.twitter.com/XTUr293a4P — All Out Of Bubblegum (@BubblegumOut) October 30, 2024