Joe Biden Addresses Donald Trump’s “Black Jobs” Remarks: “He Means Menial Labor” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Biden shared his take on Donald Trump’s viral “Black job” comments from the Presidential Debate last month.

Joe Biden is addressing Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, questioning his support from the Hip-Hop community and his statements about “Black jobs.”

The POTUS addressed his political rival during an interview with Speedy Morman for Complex. Morman asked Biden about Trump’s widely ridiculed controversial remarks from last month’s presidential debate.

“A Black job is the same as a white job, the same as any other job,” Biden replied. “But you know what he means by Black jobs. He means menial labor. That’s what he thinks. He thinks he’s gonna sell golden shoes or sneakers. … There’s a reason why we are the most advanced nation in the world, the most progressive nation in the world, and why our economy is the biggest. We’re the only nation in the world that isn’t xenophobic.”

Joe Biden discusses what he thinks Donald Trump meant when he referenced "Black Jobs" during the presidential debate. #360withSpeedy pic.twitter.com/ffmtMmMEdD — Complex (@Complex) July 15, 2024

Joe Biden On Donald Trump Courting Rappers

Biden also spoke on Trump courting the support of rappers ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“Well, I’m not sure he has that allegiance, number one,” Biden said. “Number two, if you look at his record in terms of African Americans and minorities, it’s abysmal the way he handles everything. The answer is, I don’t know if he has hip-hop artists that are supportive of him.”

Biden continued, “But I know that I got started in politics because of the African American community. When I was a kid, I was a young man in high school and college, my state was segregated by law. I got involved in the movement. And the reason I got elected when I was 29 from a very modest background was because of the Black community.”

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been backed by rappers during their election campaigns. Fat Joe and E-40 rallied for the President in North Carolina last month, while Icewear Vezzo and Peezy popped out for Trump in Detroit.