John Legend Slams Donald Trump Over “Racist” Remarks In Scathing Interview 

John Legend called out Donald Trump, slamming his remarks about immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country.”

John Legend blasted Donald Trump in a scathing critique of his past remarks concerning immigration, abortion and conspiracy theories about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

The singer is a Springfield native and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 race. He opened up about her political rival during a recent appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” calling him “racist.”

Addressing Donald Trump’s remarks about mass deportation, John Legend stated, “This man thinks we are inferior.”

He then referenced Trump’s claims last December that immigrants coming to the U.S. are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

“When he talks about immigration, he’s talking about Black and brown people coming from the global South and he says they are f###### up our gene pool,” Legend continued. “They are poisoning the blood of America. So what he’s saying is, the ideal version of America is a white America, and anytime brown people infiltrate America they’re messing up the blood of America.”

He added, “They’re messing up the gene pool of America, and that takes us back to Hitler. That takes us back to Eugenics. That takes us back to folks who believe there’s a genetic hierarchy that’s racially determined. And I just can’t imagine, it couldn’t be me. A Black man voting for somebody who believes so deeply that Black men are inferior to him because we’re Black.”

Kamala Harris: “Donald Trump Is Dangerous”

Earlier this week, John Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general and Trump’s longest-serving White House chief of staff, claimed the former President meets “the general definition of a fascist.” He also said Trump privately expressed his wish to have military generals as loyal as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Addressing Trump’s remarks, Kamala Harris called a “fascist” at a town hall Wednesday (October 23).

“I believe that Donald Trump is dangerous,” she continued. “As the President of the United States, the commander in chief, he’s saying to his generals, in essence, why can’t you be more like Hitler’s generals? Come on!”