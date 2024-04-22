John Legend Eviscerates “Racist” Donald Trump: “He Believes Black People Are Inferior” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

John Legend said Donald Trump is racist to his core and claimed the MAGA leader benefits from a two-tiered justice system.

John Legend is not backing down on his disdain for Donald Trump, branding the former President a “tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist.”

During an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sunday (April 21) to discuss his criminal justice reform advocacy, Legend said Trump’s racial prejudice is evident and insisted he has done little for Black people and is certainly not an ally.

“He’s made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior,” Legend said. “He believes that to his core, in his bones, he wouldn’t let us live in his buildings back in the day. But also, when you hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic hierarchy of humanity, and it’s racially determined. So, he is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist. In the core of his being, he’s a racist.

“So, I don’t want to hear what he has to say about what he’s done for Black people. He’s done very little for us and he is at his core, truly, truly a racist.”

Legend: Trump would not let us live in his buildings back in the day. Also, when you hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic hierarchy of humanity.. In the core of his being, he is a racist. pic.twitter.com/uUfXeVbY5z — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2024

John Legend Brands Donald Trump A “Fraudster”

Legend also discussed his own history with the criminal justice system, revealing his mother and other relatives spent time in jail. However, he said Trump is benefiting from pre-trial freedoms not afforded to the average citizen.

“There is a two-tiered justice system, but not in the way that he thinks. He’s the beneficiary, absolutely. The fact that he’s out in the world, that’s not normal for a lot of people,” Legend stated.

“He’s gotten away with a lot for a long time, he’s been a fraudster for a long time, he’s been cheating people for a long time, he’s been lying for a long time and he’s actually been litigating for a long time,” he added.

John Legend has long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump. In 2022, Legend revealed Kanye West’s years-long support for the MAGA leader hurt their relationship.