DJ Envy Permanently Banned From Using “Carchella”

DJ Envy agreed to a settlement that will prevent him from using the name “Carchella” after Coachella sued him for trademark infringement.

The Coachella Music Festival finalized a settlement in its lawsuit against DJ Envy.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the DJ accepted a permanent injunction that will stop him from ever using the name “Carchella” again. Last year, Coachella sued The Breakfast Club co-host for promoting a car show called “Carchella.”

Coachella claimed DJ Envy ignored its requests to change the name of his event. As a result, the brand filed a lawsuit for trademark infringement.

After getting sued, DJ Envy opted to drop the “Carchella” name. He previously agreed to a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order.

Rodman E. Honecker, one of Coachella’s attorneys, informed Judge Claire C. Cecchi about the final settlement in a filing submitted on Monday (March 7). The agreement included a permanent injunction to ensure the veteran radio personality is barred from any usage of “Carchella.”

DJ Envy, whose real name is RaaShaun Casey, cannot engage in any infringing activity of the Coachella brand. The settlement also stipulates that he’s not allowed to host, produce or promote any event using the “chella” suffix.

Although the lawsuit wasn’t completely painless, DJ Envy was able to avoid a costly trial. Both sides agreed to cover their own costs, expenses and lawyer fees in the settlement.