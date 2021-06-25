KaySlay Drops Incredible Posse Cut “Rolling 110 Deep” With Everybody From Shaq To Styles P

KaySlay has done it again.

A few years ago DJ KaySlay created a song called “25 Deep,” that featured 25 rappers on one track. In 2020, DJ KaySlay created a song called “50 Deep,” and that was the impetus for where we are today. The Bronx DJ is known to put emcees together from all over the world and then create an ensemble that shakes up the whole Hip-Hop world for a few days. Everything stops when he does these types of songs.

Well he has done it again and in an even bigger fashion. The latest is called “Rolling 110 Deep,” which clocks in at just over 40 minutes long. And this song is just what it says – 100+ rappers spitting bars.

Without question, KaySlay is the king of the posse cut and in this instance he is taking it to heights previously unseen. Here are all of the features on the album.

Sheek Louch / Styles P / Dave East / Crooked I / Black Thought / Raekwon / Ghostface Killah / Inspectah Deck / Papoose / Loaded Lux / AZ / Bun B / Fred the Godson / Jim Jones / Ransom / Rah Digga / Billy Danze / Lil Fame / Trae tha Truth / Joell Ortiz / Lord Tariq / Cory Gunz / Peter Gunz / Shaq Diesel / Roy Jones Jr. / DJ Red Alert (talking interlude) / Redman / Young Buck / MC Serch / Big Daddy Kane / MC Shan / KRS-One / Jon Connor / Twista / Drag-On / Chris Rivers / Nino Man / Locksmith / 3D Natee / Trick Trick / Tragedy Khadafi / E-A-Ski / Cassidy / Bumpy Knuckles / Gillie Da Kid / Ice-T / Treach / Kool G Rap / Lil’ Cease / RJ Payne / JR Writer / Shoota93 / Ms Hustle / Vado / Mysonne Mistah F.A.B. / Saigon / Melle Mel / Grandmaster Caz / Havoc / Tracey Lee / Edi Mean / Young Noble / Mcgruff / Stan Spit / SickFlo / Fredro Starr / Sticky Fingaz / Rass Kass / Termanology / Dj. Doo Wop / Junior Reid / Oun-P / Merkules / Wais P / Maino / Uncle Murda / PT Capone / Mike Cee / Royal Flush / Super Lover Cee / Page Kennedy / Rockness Monsta / Gunplay / Sadat X / Grand Puba / Lord Jamar / Sonja Blade / Coke La Rock / Greg Nice / Smooth B /Consequence / Millyz / Ot the Real / Ron Artest / Kaflow Kaboom / Tone Trump / Hocus 45th / Omar Epps / Bodega Bamz / Bynoe / Prince The King / Aobie / King Kirk / Big Dubez / Tony Moxberg / Styleon / Chuck D / Sauce Money

Check out the song here.