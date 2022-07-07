DJ Khaled Announces 13th Studio Album ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled is ready to return with another album. The chart-topping deejay made the announcement on his social media accounts.
“GOD DID☝🏽 THE OFFICIAL ALBUM TITLE FOR MY 13TH STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON,” tweeted DJ Khaled on Wednesday.
The We The Best label leader added, “I made this album for all the believers and non-believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you? 🫵🏽 #GODDID.”
DJ Khaled also shared a short teaser for his God Did project. The 1-minute video featured appearances by Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Future, Lil Durk, and other Hip Hop stars.
For his previous albums, DJ Khaled would recruit some of the top names in the music industry to contribute to those bodies of work. 2021’s Khaled Khaled was no exception.
Khaled Khaled included tracks with Lil Wayne, Cardi B, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Nas, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Drake, and more. That collection debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 93,000 first-week units.
DJ Khaled presently has three #1 albums in his career. 2016’s Major Key and 2017’s Grateful also reached the top of the Billboard 200. Father of Asahd peaked at #2 in 2019. The RIAA certified Khaled’s last four LPs as Platinum.