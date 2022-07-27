DJ Khaled Announces New Song With Drake & Lil Baby Coming “Very Soon” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled linked with Drake and Lil Baby in Toronto to film a video for their song on his forthcoming album, “God Did.”

DJ Khaled says his song with Drake and Lil Baby from his forthcoming album, God Did, will arrive “very soon” in the biggest hint that fans might get the project before the end of the summer.

The superstar producer has been teasing the project since May, sharing clips from the studio with some of his collaborators. The project looks closer than ever, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

Dj Khaled drafted in a couple of rap’s heavy hitters to join him on the project and took to Instagram to make the announcement. He shared a 16-second teaser featuring himself, Drake, and Lil Baby standing in front of multiple ambulances. From the looks of the clip, they were on set filming a music video.

“Are you a believer? Or do I need to continue to show you?” Khaled penned in the caption. “I can show you better than I can tell you. Win with us. Or watch us win. This #GODDID”

DJ Khaled Films Music Video With Drake & Lil Baby

While he did not share a teaser for the song, he had a motivational speech for his followers. “They want to finish me. So I went and got Drake and Lil Baby. They never believed in me. Why you think I win so much? Because of you.” Khaled declared in the clip.

He also paid tribute to Drake while sharing a video of the pair dancing to a song from Jamaican dancehall legend Capleton.

“My brother @champagnepapi I want thank you for being a true friend and always believing in me . Means a lot… u dunno… #WTBOVO ting 🦉🔑 #DRAKEDID #GODDID

DJ Khaled shared a montage of clips from the behind-the-scenes making of the album alongside images of his family. Some of his God Did collaborators feature in the video, including Drake and Lil Baby.

“I made this album for all the believers and non believers,” Khaled wrote. They didn’t believe in us…do you?”