DJ Khaled Teases “Anthem” Packed Album Ft. Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage & Skillibeng 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled is back in album mode and has spent the last week teasing collaborators for the upcoming project.

DJ Khaled is in album mode!

The Miami native has been working on his forthcoming thirteenth studio album which looks set to be packed with heavy hitters. DJ Khaled has been teasing features all week and on Sunday (May 29), revealed Lil Baby as the latest recruit for the project. He took to Instagram to share a clip of the pair inside his Miami home studio.

“It breaks my heart,” DJ Khaled said. “They ain’t believe in us, Lil Baby did!” He continued in the caption, ”Album mode it’s special, VERY SPECIAL! @wethebestmusic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🆙 Win wit us or watch us win ! GOD DID! Bless up my brother @lilbaby”

Earlier on Sunday, DJ Khaled took to Instagram to impart some wisdom while hyping his upcoming project. “To succeed you must believe,” he said before adding his mantra, “they ain’t believe in us, God did. They played themselves. Y’all hugging your pillow I ain’t sleep. I haven’t slept in days, cutting vocals. Sound incredible,” he teased.

DJ Khaled And Friends

Last week, he unveiled a few more top artists to appear on the album. “Winners know to win is to WIN MORE!” DJ Khaled wrote announcing Future is included in the project. Straight off them Number 1s right back in to the Studio!! KHALED and @future 🤯 “

He also hinted at more than one song with the “Mask Off” rapper. “ANTHEMS WIT A (S ),” he declared. “#FANLUV im giving yall a peek 👀 into this session but believe me when i tell you – WE THE BEST WE THE BIGGEST !🤯🤯🤯🤯 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🆙🆙🆙🆙🆙🦅🔑” He added, “ALBUM MODE , it’s special.”

Former “Let It Go” and “Wish Wish” collaborator 21 Savage is also back for “another one” with Khaled on the as-yet-unnamed project.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled enjoyed some Jamaican cuisine with dancehall artist Skillibeng during their studio time. The pair enjoyed a spread including escovitch snapper, patties, jerked chicken, oxtail, and curried goat.