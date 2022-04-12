DJ Khaled Celebrates Star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame With Jay-Z, Diddy & Fat Joe

DJ Khaled was surrounded by loved ones and famous friends while receiving his star on the exclusive Hollywood Walk of Fame.

DJ Khaled has been honored for his contribution to the game with a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The We The Best CEO had some hip-hop legends on hand to join him in his induction to the exclusive club. Jay-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe congratulated DJ Khaled during the ceremony on Monday (Apr. 11).

Jay-Z and Khaled exchanged words and warm smiles during one of the longest-ever handshakes. He was also surrounded by his family – his wife Nicole and their two sons Asahd and Aalam – while collecting the honor.

DJ Khaled explained what the star means to him during an emotional speech as Jay-Z and Diddy watched from the front row. “I’m not a regular type of person, I’m a different type,” he explained. “There’s only one Khaled… I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everyone. God put me on earth to be a light.”

Khaled continued: “The room can be pitch dark and when I walk in it’s bright. When it’s dark I’m the light and when it’s the light I’m a brighter light… So I want everyone to take this star light and know that this is forever and this is for all of us… That’s why I always say we’re the best and scream and keep going because it’s not just me, it’s we.”

Meanwhile, the DJ and sneakerhead shared his collaboration with Jordan Brand ahead of Monday’s ceremony. DJ Khaled got the co-sign from Kanye West as he showed off the new Jumpman colorways and designs.