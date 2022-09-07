DJ Khaled Debuts 10 ‘God Did’ Songs On Hot 100 Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Roc Nation representative landed multiple songs in the Top 40.

Hip Hop veteran DJ Khaled currently has the most popular album in America. God Did opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Khaled also found success on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Ten tracks from Khaled’s God Did landed on the latest Hot 100 chart. The project’s highly-discussed title track featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy started off at #17.

“Beautiful” featuring Future and SZA (#29) as well as “Big Time” featuring Future and Lil Baby (#31) made it into the Top 40 as well. “Use This Gospel (Remix)” featuring Kanye West and Eminem launched at #49.

“Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby previously peaked at #5 on the Hot 100 chart dated August 20, 2022. Khaled’s single now sits at #21, a rise of six positions from last week’s rankings. “Staying Alive” has held a spot on the Hot 100 for four weeks.

DJ Khaled has 56 career entries on the Hot 100. “I’m The One” with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne is the We the Best leader’s highest-charting song. That collaboration peaked at #1 in 2017. Additionally, “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller had an extended run at #2 in 2017.

DJ Khaled Continues Add No. 1 Albums To His Résumé

Over on the Billboard 200 chart, Khaled currently has four Number Ones. God Did racked up 107,500 equivalent album units in its first week of release. It is Khaled’s tenth Top 10 project.

Previously, DJ Khaled made it to the top of the Billboard 200 rankings with 2016’s Major Key, 2017’s Grateful, and 2021’s Khaled Khaled. Back in 2017, Grateful stayed at #1 for two weeks.

God Did also contains appearances by Drake, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Takeoff, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Juice Wrld, Jadakiss, and Vory.