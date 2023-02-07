DJ Khaled Meets His “Favorite” Artist, Tems: “I’m Your Biggest Fan” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled gushed over Tems during their meeting on the Grammys red carpet, telling the “Free Mind” singer, “I love you.”

DJ Khaled met his “favourite” artist during this weekend’s Grammy Awards ceremony, coming face-to-face with Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Tems.

The super-producer performed his hit song “God Did” at the event on Sunday (Feb. 5), Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy alongside Jay-Z.

Despite performing with the greats, Khaled gushed over the rising-star songstress during their encounter on the red carpet.

“Yo, I’m your biggest fan,” DJ Khaled told Tems as he greeted her. “I don’t know if you know it,” he added before assuring her, “no, really,” telling the singer he just spent “20 minutes straight” talking about her during an interview.

DJ Khaled continued telling Tems, “I love you,” before asking for a hug. “I just met Tems,” he announced to Billboard. “She my favourite. She’s amazing.”

Tems received her first golden gramophone on Sunday, winning the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammy for her contribution to Future’s#### single “Wait For U’ which also features Drake.

DJ Khaled isn’t the only fan Tems has among the Hip-Hop giants. As reported by AllHopHop.com, Fat Joe raved about her breakthrough hit single, “Free Mind.”

“It’s the biggest in the game,” he stated during an Instagram Live 2022 year-end recap last December. “I played this because to me, this is the song of the year.”

Meanwhile, last month Tems took to Instagram to share a Happy New Year message from Snoop Dogg. However, the West Coast legend extended more than season’s greetings. He also requested to collaborate with the “Crazy Tings” hitmaker.

“So Tems, when we gon’ make a record?” Snoop asked. “You know I’m a fan. Let’s make a f###### hit record, girl. You be having my whole family dancing to your s###. I need one with you, and you can post that.”

Check out the post below.