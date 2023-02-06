Watch: Jay-Z Closes 2023 Grammys Performing ‘God Did’ With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Grammys ended with DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy.

Jay-Z returned to the Grammys stage for the first time in almost a decade, closing out the ceremony with DJ Khaled and his “God Did” collaborators.

Hov delivered a flawless performance of his much-hyped verse on the track which was nominated for two of the night’s awards. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy joined Jay-Z and Khaled on the stage set like the Last Supper.

DJ Khaled dropped to his knees with his hands held up to the sky while Rick Ross rapped his verse. Check out the performance shared by Roc Nation below.

Khaled’s “God Did” was in the running for three awards tonight, including Song of The Year but lost out in all categories. Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” won the coveted trophy beating out the likes of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

Jay-Z last performed at the Grammys in 2014 when he opened the show with “Drunk In Love” alongside his wife Beyoncé. While Bey left performing duties to her husband this year, she did clear up on the night.

The billion-dollar power couple was up for a combined 14 nominations on Sunday night. Beyoncé was nominated for nine awards and won four making her the most decorated Grammys artist of all time with a career total of 32 wins.

Further cementing their legendary status, Beyoncé and Jay-Z sit atop the list of most career Grammy nominations in history, with 88 each. Hov has 24 of the celebrated awards under his belt.