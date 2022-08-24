DJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded ‘God Did’ Tracklist, Ft. Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem & Many More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled rounded up some of Hip-Hop’s heaviest hitters for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, which arrives later this week.

DJ Khaled is one step close to releasing his highly anticipated album God Did after sharing the project’s cover – featuring the super producer shedding a tear – earlier this week.

The Miami record executive, fabled for his ability to secure assists from the hottest names in Hip-Hop, has surpassed himself with his latest offering. DJ Khaled shared the God Did tracklist on Tuesday (Aug. 23), revealing the project has a mammoth 37 features across 18 songs. The album arrives on Thursday at midnight.

The star-studded LP includes appearances from artists including Drake, JAY-Z, Eminem, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, Takeoff, City Girls, Don Toliver, Kanye West, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Gunna, Quavo, Latto, Roddy Ricch, John Legend, and the late Juice WRLD, among others.

DJ Khaled made a few bold claims about God Did for any disbelievers ahead of its release.

“The holy scripture. 📜” he penned, before adding it is “a gift” to “the world,” and all his supporters. “This is a gift for us. 🤲🏽 GOD DID.”

While thanking his fans, he also teased some surprises to be released before the project drops.

“I want to thank EVERYONE who believed. On this album and beyond. THANK YOU! This album is special,” Khaled wrote on Instagram as he shared the tracklist “Let me be clear, there’s a lot of things that can happen in the next 24 hours.”

God Did is the follow-up to DJ Khaled’s 2021 No.1 Khaled Khaled, his third project to top the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the Drake and Lil Baby-assisted single “Staying Alive,” which dropped earlier this month.

DJ Khaled – God Did

Take a look at the full tracklist below.