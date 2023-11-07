DJ Khaled Reveals Why He’s Treating ‘Til Next Time’ Like His Last Album; Teases Next Venture

DJ Khaled says he’s ready to take over film and television after he releases his 14th studio album ‘Til Next Time.’

DJ Khaled has Hollywood aspirations as he prepares to drop his next album Til Next Time. The music industry veteran discussed his mindset for his 14th studio album and plans for the future in a Rolling Stone cover story.

“I’m treating it like it’s my last album,” he told Rolling Stone. “But it’s not a goodbye. You’re going to start seeing and hearing about all these new things that I’m doing. I’m going to be doing more TV and film. We taking over the TV and film. That’s what Til Next Time is — it’s like, I’m going to give you an incredible album, but also while I’m giving you that incredible album, you’re going to see all these big new moves that I’m doing and new categories that we going to take over.”

DJ Khaled has not announced a release date for Til Next Time. The album will be his first project since his departure from Epic Records.

Earlier this year, DJ Khaled signed a deal to return to Def Jam Recordings. He previously worked as an A&R for the label.

“This new chapter marks a special time for me,” he said. “The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner but to come back home to Def Jam.”

DJ Khaled’s deal included an executive position at Universal Music Group. He became the company’s Global Creative Consultant, a newly created role at UMG.