DJ Khaled Roasted For “Crowd-Surfing” At UCF Vs. Colorado Game

The “We the Best” producer’s crowd-surfing adventure was short-lived; his personal security force quickly pulled him back.

DJ Khaled never claims to be a small statured man, but he didn’t take his size into consideration when crowd-surfing at the UCF Knights versus Colorado Buffalos game on Saturday (September 28).

After performing a set, Khaled and Fat Joe came over to the Big Noon crew for a brief segment. Soon, video of the “We The Best” producer jumping into a rowdy crowd of football fans started making the rounds on social media. DJ Khaled’s crowd-surfing adventure was short-lived; his personal security force quickly pulled him back from the UCF fans.

Unsurprisingly, people had a field day roasting DJ Khaled in the comment section of The Bleacher Report’s Twitter (X) post. “I know some kid just dislocated a shoulder trying to hold up the mandem,” one person wrote, while another said, “Shout to the fans who held up his fat ass lol.”

Some were more mean spirited, saying things like, “They had to sign an agreement for this. There’s no way I’m lifting all that lard” and “I’d be scared for my mf life.” Several other people made fun of his “six-inch vert.”

DJ Khaled CROWD SURFING at UCF before game vs. Colorado 🏄‍♂️😂 (via @BNKonFOX) pic.twitter.com/7M0OGpU8DL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2024

Nevertheless, it looked like DJ Khaled was having the time of his life—a far cry from this summer, when he was getting blasted for not speaking out about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In July, he showed off a freezer stacked to the gills with ice cream. In the clip, Khaled called his son Asahd to the freezer before asking which ice cream he should select.

While some were shocked by the size of the freezer and amount of ice cream in it, others called him out for staying quiet about the conflict despite his Palestinian roots.

“Whilst his people are literally starving to death he posts this video of his fridge full of ice cream and chocolate,” one person wrote. “He’s not put out 1 video, speaking and showing support and solidarity with his own people. DJ Khaled is a disgrace!” Another said, “A reminder that DJ Khaled, an entertainer with direct Palestinian heritage has yet to say a single word about the war, and incessant bombing happening in a country his parents are from and where he still has family members.”

There were still echoes of those sentiments in the viral crowd-surfing post, but it was minimal. Find some of the reactions below.

The guy in front see him coming 😭 pic.twitter.com/IySHLQFbm5 — 💎 (@_Walentino) September 28, 2024

Me in that crowd after cheering him on to do it pic.twitter.com/Ifam37Lx6q — 🙇🏾‍♂️🙇🏾Blog Boi 🙇🏾🙇🏾‍♂️ (@YoungLionBlog) September 28, 2024

What the crowd saw pic.twitter.com/V5Jo7nEZfc — Sad Niner Fan (1-2) (@Israel49erMtz) September 28, 2024