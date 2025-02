Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled is at the center of a mystery after a black coffin marked “RIP OVO” and “RIP Drake” was delivered to his Miami home.

DJ Khaled is making headlines after receiving a bizarre OVO-themed delivery outside his Florida home, fueling speculation of a brewing feud with Drake.

A black coffin prop bearing the words “RIP OVO” and “RIP Drake” in white lettering was mysteriously delivered to his Miami residence on Saturday (February 15), TMZ reports.

There was a coffin with Drake’s name on it outside of DJ Khaled’s crib… wtf? pic.twitter.com/lSSZJlB6m6 — King Jared (@certifiedjared) February 18, 2025

A police report states that two men posing as delivery workers were granted access to the property, where they placed the coffin at Khaled’s gate.

The men reportedly knelt in prayer before the casket, which also featured an upside-down cross, before leaving in their truck,

Images of the coffin outside the entertainer’s home quickly surfaced online. However, the men who left it behind were nowhere to be found. Khaled’s security team later disposed of the eerie delivery.

The coffin delivery comes amid whispers of a rift between Drake and DJ Khaled.

Earlier this month, Khaled shared a cinematic album trailer teasing his upcoming album Aalam Of God. In a follow-up post, he hinted at guest features, including Drake.

“FYI…DRAKE’S BACK TO WORK,” Khaled captioned one post. “SO AM I THIS THE ONE WITH THE [TWO] DRAKE’S.”

However, Drake quickly caught wind of the claim and left a comment suggesting he had no knowledge of the project.

“Must be Drake Bell,” he replied, although he later deleted his comment.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled isn’t the only one to receive a novelty coffin—though this time, it had no connection to Drake but instead referenced the late King Von.

Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly received a spooky black casket bearing the words, “RIP King Von.”

The outlet reports cops are not investigating either incident.