DJ Khaled To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

DJ Khaled will join the list of celebrities with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony in Los Angeles on April 11.

DJ Khaled is being immortalized with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce selected DJ Khaled to be the 2,719th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A ceremony to unveil his star will be held in Los Angeles on April 11.

“DJ Khaled is one of the most popular and ever-present impresarios of the rap industry and we are thrilled to honor him with his own star on the Walk of Fame!” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a press release.

The Epic Records artist’s star will be located near the Amoeba Music record store on Hollywood Boulevard. DJ Khaled joins Hip Hop artists such as Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J and Missy Elliott on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

DJ Khaled celebrated his impending addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 5).

“THEY AINT BELIEVE IN US , GOD DID !” he wrote on Instagram. “Grateful, Thankful. KEEP GOING @wethebestmusic STILL.”

The upcoming star ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. PST on April 11. Fans can livestream the event around the world exclusively on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s official website.