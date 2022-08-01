DJ Kool Herc And Cindy Campbell To Auction Off 200 Original Items From The Birth of Hip-Hop

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop’s founding father Kool Herc and his sister Cindy are working with Christie’s to auction off hundreds of rare pieces of memorabilia.

Two of the most influential figures in world history are about to cash in big time, selling off a massive part of their legacy in an upcoming auction.

According to Forbes, DJ Kool Herc and Cindy Campbell have agreed to auction over 200 items from their archives, documenting the creation of Hip-Hop culture.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the brother and sister duo recognized as the Godfather and Godmother of Hip-Hop are credited with throwing the first jam in the Bronx, birthing the most influential genre of music and culture in the world.

At 18 years old, Herc (whose real name is Clive Campbell) threw a back-to-school party for his sister in the rec room of their apartment building in the Bronx on August 11th, 1973.

The auction will be placed on Christie’s website from August 4th-18th but will be auctioned in Christie’s Rockefeller Center galleries in New York from August 5th–12th as part of Hip-Hop Recognition Month.

Herc, who is of Jamaican ancestry, said, “At our parties in 1970’s New York, it was about something that was bigger than ourselves.”

“Hip-Hop is both an American immigrant story and a global story,” he said. “It belongs to everybody. And we can still see and feel it today.”

The auction will include original vinyl records from Herc’s crates circa the 1970s, the Herculoids sound systems used at the 1973 party, clothing and jewelry, jam fliers, Polaroid photos of Herc and friends, and various awards Herc has received over the years for his outstanding contributions to pop culture and music.