DJ Mustard’s Ex Says Women Only Want Him For His Money In Online Tirade

DJ Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry took shots at each other on social media amid their bitter divorce.

DJ Mustard insinuated his ex-wife Chanel Thierry is obsessed with him, which provoked a fiery response from the mother of his children. Thierry denied any desire to reconcile with her ex-husband and criticized the producer in a series of Threads posts on Thursday (December 7).

“I may not have millions to my name or a PR staff but I serve a mighty God,” she wrote. “Thy rod and thy staff comfort me. Acting like I actually care about you is a joke. Deflecting trying to make it seem like I can’t move on!? Is a joke. You’re upset I’m airing you out. I would never associate myself with a low vibrational soul like u ever again. I will give you ANYTHING to post [receipts] of me begging to be with you. The door locks from the inside not the out.”

She continued, “You only get b###### cause you got money. Let’s be f###### fr now wide back. Every time I scream out how wrong you are doing me with my kids you try to get the public to think I care about you moving on. I don’t. I truly wish y’all the best. Just stop playing with my kids man.”

Thierry lashed out on social media after DJ Mustard expressed frustration with her on Instagram Stories. He complained about her repeatedly bothering him in reaction to her airing out their divorce drama on her Instagram and Threads accounts.

“It’s been a year and a half man,” he wrote. “Everybody stop sending me these lives man. Shop Sleep Ova for all your PJ needs. It won’t stop.”

DJ Mustard filed for divorce in May 2022. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The former couple dated for many years before getting married in 2020. They share three children.