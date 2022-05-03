DJ Mustard Files To Divorce The Mother Of His Children

DJ Mustard is divorcing his wife Chanel Thierry after a year and a half of marriage. The two have three children together.

DJ Mustard decided to end his marriage.

According to TMZ and The Blast, the producer filed to divorce his wife Chanel Thierry on Monday (May 2). He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

DJ Mustard, whose real name is Dijon McFarlane, married Chanel Thierry in October 2020. The couple dated for eight years before they got engaged in 2018.

Chanel Thierry is the mother of DJ Mustard’s three children. She is the founder of a loungewear company called Sleepova.

The multi-platinum selling artist’s wife still lists her name as “Chanel McFarlane” on Instagram as of Tuesday (May 3). She can be seen wearing her wedding ring in her latest photo posted on the social media platform.

DJ Mustard asked a Los Angeles County judge for joint custody of the couple’s kids. Their youngest child is 2 and their oldest is 10.

The Grammy Award winner also informed the court about a prenuptial agreement with his soon-to-be ex-wife. The deal likely includes terms about spousal support.

DJ Mustard also wants his “jewelry and other personal effects” to be ruled as his sole property. He’s seeking to maintain his income from “before marriage, during marriage and from and after the date of separation.”

The date of separation is listed as May 2.