DJ Mustard & His Ex-Wife Reach Temporary Deal On Child Support

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Mustard and Chanel Thierry agreed to joint custody of their three children while they try to settle monetary issues in their divorce.

DJ Mustard agreed to pay $18,342 per month in temporary child support to his ex-wife Chanel Thierry.

According to Radar Online, the former couple mutually decided to delay a hearing regarding child support. DJ Mustard’s ex-wife was seeking $82,628 per month.

DJ Mustard and Thierry will attempt to sort out their financial dispute in a voluntary settlement conference. The two agreed to joint custody of their three children.

Earlier this year, Thierry called on her ex-husband to “true up his support payments from June 1, 2022 to present” based on the terms of their prenup. DJ Mustard, who filed for divorce in May 2022, allegedly owed her $35,000 per month in spousal support.

DJ Mustard accused Thierry of lying about him on social media. He claimed he never “starved her out financially.”

“From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children,” he contended. “I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including private school tuition.”

DJ Mustard added, “Along with the voluntary child support, I also have continued paying for 100% of our children’s educational, medical and extra-curricular expenses. Finally, I have also paid 100% of our agreed-upon spousal support buy-out of $315,000 in accordance with the terms of the Premarital Agreement.”

The producer married Thierry in 2020. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.