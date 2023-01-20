DJ Mustard’s Ex-Wife Seeks Close To $1 Million Per Year In Child Support

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Mustard wants to be declared legally single while he and Chanel Thierry settle other issues in their divorce.

Chanel Thierry requested more than $80,000 per month in child support from her ex-husband DJ Mustard.

According to The Blast, Thierry wanted monthly child support payments of $82,628 in her divorce from DJ Mustard. The figure may change once accountants determine his 2022 income.

Thierry aimed for close to $1 million per year based on her ex’s adjusted gross income in 2020. He reportedly made $10 million.

DJ Mustard is already on the hook for $35,000 per month in spousal support. Thierry demanded another $60,000 to “true up the support payments he has made thus far.”

Thierry called on her ex to fork over $40,000 for her attorney’s fees and court costs. He previously paid $25,000 to her former legal team and $10,000 to her current representation. Thierry claimed he agreed to pay an additional $20,000 to her counsel, but the payment hasn’t been made as of yet.

DJ Mustard asked a judge to declare him legally single amid the divorce proceedings. He and Thierry would be able to settle other matters, such as custody of their children, at a later date.

The two share three children. Thierry sought joint custody of the kids.

DJ Mustard filed for divorce in 2022. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.