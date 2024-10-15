DJ Mustard’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Faking Cancer Scare

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chanel Thierry, DJ Mustard’s ex-wife and the mother of his three children, thinks he tipped off blogs to publicize their divorce settlement.

DJ Mustard’s ex-wife Chanel Thierry condemned the producer after details of their divorce settlement surfaced online. Thierry suggested her ex-husband or his PR team alerted TMZ and other outlets to boast about keeping multiple luxury cars in the deal.

“Although I wasn’t going to say anything being silenced is something I literally fought NOT TO BE,” she wrote on Threads. “This ruling was made back in JULY (I went to Belize) to celebrate right after. Now the week I turn the car back to its owner ALL of my business is in the blogs. Of course I know these things are public info, i got that part but the fact I knew u would be so petty to let everyone know you ‘took the car’ and acted as if my back CS was payment for the car and it’s not. It’s just that, BACKED CS.”

DJ Mustard filed for divorce in 2022. Thierry posted screenshots of him threatening to make it a difficult process for her. She also accused her ex-husband of lying about having cancer.

“Playing the silent’ [role] while intentionally dragging me through hell for 2 years (u promised u would make divorce hell for me and you did) i have the text messages still. You made sure your PR team dragged this play each way to make me look bad for 2 years! And You are still doing it. Please leave me alone and stop using me for publicity and record sales. Check the date, after he filed in May 2022 he ‘claimed’ to have cancer to make me stay in the house. I left in July. Of course no cancer.”

Thierry was baffled by DJ Mustard seeking her sympathy after filing for divorce. She said he displayed “narcissistic behavior at its finest.”

DJ Mustard and Thierry share joint custody of three children, per their settlement. He reportedly pays $24,500 per month in child support.