Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Could Bring DJ Mustard To Tears 

DJ Mustard can’t wait for Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LIX and will be “going berserk” in the Superdome.

DJ Mustard is eagerly anticipating the 2025 Super Bowl and believes he’ll get emotional if halftime Show headliner Kendrick Lamar performs “Not Like Us.”

During a recent interview, the West Coast producer weighed in on the Big Game performance. While Mustard would love to join Lamar onstage should he perform the song, he would be just as content to be present at the Superdome in New Orleans and might even tear up.

“I definitely can’t wait to watch the Super Bowl, man. Can’t wait,” Mustard told Billboard. “This year’s going to be pretty special. I might shed a tear [if he performs ‘Not Like Us.’] I am grateful for him to perform it on stage. If he performs it on stage by himsel, doesn’t call me, I wouldn’t give a s###. Just perform it.”

He continued, “Don’t get me wrong – call me. If you want me, I’ll slide. But I’ll be there regardless going crazy, acting like I’m on stage. If I’m in a box, they might show me on TV from how crazy [I’ll be going]. I might stand on a chair. They might show me on the TV like, ‘He’s going berserk!’”

Mustard previously revealed that the track, his first collab with Lamar, was years in the making, with the former sending the latter five exclusive beats a day before the beef.

Despite producing the beat, Mustard heard the Drake diss for the first time, along with everybody else when K. Dot released it.

“[When ‘Not Like Us’ dropped], I’m on my way to a baby shower,” he explained in June. “We on the freeway…I get a text saying, ‘[Kendrick] dropped again,’ then I get another text like, ‘Mustard on the beat ho’ and I’m like, ‘What the f### did I miss?’ And that’s how I heard the song on the 405 freeway, driving and I start spazzing…listening to it over and over. I couldn’t believe it.”

In addition to scoring a No.1 debut, “Not Like Us” could be in line to win a Grammy.