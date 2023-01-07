DJ Nabs Calls Out DJ Vlad Over “Clickbait” Interview About Kris Kross

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Dro talks about getting high with the late Chris Kelly.

Atlanta Hip Hop veteran DJ Nabs played a role in the success of Kris Kross in the 1990s. Nabs served as the tour deejay for Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly and Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith.

Recently, Kriss Kross became the topic of a VladTV interview involving Atlanta-bred rapper Young Dro. That conversation included Dro sharing personal stories about the So So Def Recordings-backed duo.

“Me and Chris Smith, we were very cool,” said Young Dro. “That’s where my inspiration came from. I saw how shawty had all the girls. He had the clothes. He had the girls. And then I get home, this dude on TV, on the radio. I was like, ‘I gotta do this.’”

Later in the interview, Young Dro (born D’Juan Montrel Hart) also spoke about the late Chris Kelly. The “Shoulder Lean” hitmaker recalled partying with Mac Daddy while both rappers struggled with substance abuse.

“We were in our addiction together,” admitted Young Dro. “Before he died, we were getting high in a club. My brother actually had a club in Atlanta. I saw him at the club and he was doing his thing, and I was doing my thing. I was high as a g###### kite. He was too.”

Dro added, “One day, we actually went to jail together. I saw him at Rice Street. And we’re sitting down, he’s drunk as f###. I’m f##### up. And he saw me. He was like, ‘D’Juan?’ And I’m like, ‘I was sitting here waiting for you to say some s###. Both of us don’t wanna be here.’ But I saw him before he passed.”

DJ Nabs Still Respects Young Dro But Has Words For DJ Vlad

Those comments by Young Dro becoming the headline of VladTV’s YouTube video did not sit right with DJ Nabs. The Durham, North Carolina native addressed Dro’s remarks about Kris Kross. He also called out polarizing Hip Hop media figure DJ Vlad.

“This story was cool and all that,” wrote DJ Nabs on Instagram in response to VladTV’s “Young Dro on Getting High & Going to Jail with Kris Kross’ Chris Kelly Before His Fatal OD”-titled clip.

Nabs continued, “It ain’t no secret what Chris was going thru but if you people wanna know who Chris Kelly was and his true story, y’all need to come to his friends and family. This clickbait s### is wack. And @1youngdro is well respected by me and mine just to be clear but @vladtv let’s talk.”

During the height of their popularity, Kris Kross topped the Billboard Hot 100 “Jump.” Kris Kross’s breakout single spent 8 weeks at No. 1 on the chart. Plus, the Recording Industry Association of America certified “Jump” as 2x-Platinum.

“Jump” lives on the Totally Krossed Out album from 1992. Kris Kross earned a 4x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA for that debut studio LP. Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly and Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith also picked up a Platinum plaque for 1993’s Da Bomb.