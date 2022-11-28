Juelz Santana Checks DJ Vlad For Trying To Start Drama With Jadakiss

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Controversial Hip Hop media figure Vladimir “DJ Vlad” Lyubovny often faces criticism for focusing on the negativity in the culture. Juelz Santana sat down with DJ Vlad, and the Dipset rapper took issue with a certain line of questioning.

Dipset took part in one of the most memorable Verzuz battles in the history of the music series. Juelz Santana, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Freekey Zekey faced off against The Lox’s Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Jadakiss in August 2021.

DJ Vlad began talking to Juelz Santana about that historic Verzuz event that took place inside New York City’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. However, Santana shut down Vlad before he could even finish a question.

“The one thing that bothered me, personally, since we know each other, watching it, was when Jadakiss grabbed the bandana off your head. I just thought that was just really f###### disrespectful,” said DJ Vlad.

Juelz Santana then cut off Vlad and replied, “You’re trying to start some s###, Vlad. Shut up, Vlad. No, you’re not gonna do that. It was all fair [in] love and war. Nah, Vlad. Stop what you’re doing. It wasn’t [disrespectful].”

Then Santana suggested that if the interaction with Jadakiss had turned violent, people like DJ Vlad would be blasting both emcees. Santana also made it clear that he and Kiss have a certain level of respect and love for each other that was put on display at the classic Verzuz.

“Say it would’ve turned into something escalated, right? Then that would’ve been bad, right?” Santana asked Vlad. “You said what you said, I respect it. But that’s why I’m gonna check it. I’m not gonna let you do that. You’re still my man. It was a good lil’ shot. But I gonna nip it in the bud.”

This year has also seen other Hip Hop personalities call out DJ Vlad for various reasons. Back in March, Top Dawg Entertainment’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr. slammed the VladTV founder for what he saw as the promotion of clickbait headlines. A few months later Memphis rapper NLE Choppa also clash with Vlad over the blogger’s online content.