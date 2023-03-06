DJ Pooh Announces New Series Based On 2001 Film “The Wash” With Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On Friday (March 3), DJ Pooh shared a Twitter post featuring a photo of an orange bucket and air freshener with “The Wash” logo.

DJ Pooh has announced a new series based on the 2001 film, The Wash.

It all comes out in “The Wash”



Series coming! pic.twitter.com/gcpbpTDNoq — DJ P👀H (@DJPooh) March 3, 2023

Released in November 2001, The Wash starred Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre alongside appearances by Eminem, Ludacris, Kurupt, Shaquille O’Neal, Xzibit and Pauly Shore. (Eminem was deliberately left uncredited for his role in this film so 8 Mile would be his feature film debut.) DJ Pooh, who also wrote and directed the film, plays a gang member named “Slim.”

The plot revolves around two roommates—Sean (Dr. Dre) and Dee Loc (Snoop Dogg)—who’ve failed to pay their rent. Consequently, their landlord’s given them a three-day eviction notice. So, they agree to get a job at a local car wash, but things go awry rather quickly.

DJ Pooh—who also co-wrote the original Friday film—didn’t provide any further details on the upcoming series. Until that happens, revisit a clip from the O.G. film below.