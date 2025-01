Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Quik has crowned his “Dummy of the Week”—and it’s a good one. The West Coast rap icon shared a video clip to his Instagram account on Saturday (January 4), highlighting the crazy incident.

During an interview with the “1 on 1 W/ Mike D” podcast, rapper OG 2 Low accidentally shoots himself in the leg midway through their conversation. When the gun goes off, host Mike D asks, “Who shot who? Somebody got shot?” as the man winces in obvious pain.

Someone shouts from off-screen, “You good?” to which the man says, “I hope.”

The live footage quickly went viral, with many comparing the incident to similar situation involving NFL player Plaxico Burress. In 2008, Burress accidentally shot himself in the thigh while at a nightclub.

DJ Quik was one of many reacting to the clip, calling him “dummy of the week” in his Instagram caption.

Mike D and OG 2 Low later addressed the sobering moment. “Right now, man, we’re just being grateful that everyone is safe, everyone is good,” OG 2 LOW said, while Mike D added, “We had to take a small break. We had a pop, a moment, you know what I’m saying? It’s never happened on ‘1 on 1 with Mike D.’

“But tonight, with my brother Tulo, every time we get together, we make history. So, I guess we just made history, y’all.”

Snippets of the interview flooded social media, sparking a flurry of memes and criticism. Some were relieved that the injury was not life-threatening, but others chastised OG 2 Low for carrying a gun during an interview.

The incident has also led to more conversations about proper gun ownership, especially in public and at work. Even though OG 2 Low wasn’t terribly hurt, similar accidents have had serious repercussions in the past. In Burress’s instance, he was subject to legal action and a stint in jail. Burress ultimately became an advocate for appropriate licensing and knowledge of weapons rules.

Despite the snafu, OG 2 Low later shared the clip to his own Instagram, calling the episode a “legendary one.”