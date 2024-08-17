DJ Quik Threatens To Sue Instagram & Other Social Media Platforms Over 1st Amendment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Compton’s DJ Quik thinks Instagram and other social media platforms are violating his First Amendment rights.

DJ Quik considered filing a class action lawsuit against Instagram and others on Friday (August 16). The West Coast Hip-Hop legend believed Instagram violated his First Amendment rights.

“I think the time has come for me to file a class action lawsuit against this and other social media platforms for violating my first amendment rights,” DJ Quik wrote on Instagram. I said what I said. And after, close this account altogether.”

DJ Quik expressed frustration with social media censorship in the past. He complained about Instagram saying he used language “that attacks a person or a group of people based on who they are” in July. The acclaimed rapper/producer posted a screenshot of what he wrote.

“I just cut off a fool I grew up with recently,” DJ Quik’s post read. “I spoke to the n#### at length to give him a chance to cut the b####### and to stop deposing me about some s### he heard. I should’ve never been putting these fools names in my early records.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9-N3KEvC_0

DJ Quik assumed the warning was related to the way he spelled the n-word. He changed the spelling in a subsequent post.

“Spellcheck for the gram,” he wrote in the caption.

DJ Quik already stopped using Twitter (X), noting how he no longer goes “viral” for negativity in 2023. Quik told fans he was glad he abandoned the platform, which was bought by Elon Musk in 2022.